Top Songs
1. As It Was
Harry Styles
2. Heat Waves
Glass Animals
3. Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran
4. Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
5. Shivers
Ed Sheeran
6. Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
7. Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)
Imagine Dragons, JID, Arcane & League of Legends
8. Blinding Lights
The Weeknd
9. Bam Bam
Camila Cabello [feat. Ed Sheeran]
10. Easy On Me
Adele
11. Dance Monkey
Tones And I
12. Believer
Imagine Dragons
13. Watermelon Sugar
Harry Styles
14. Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Post Malone & Swae Lee
15. bad guy
Billie Eilish
16. Perfect
Ed Sheeran
17. Shallow
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
18. Ghost
Justin Bieber
Top Playlists
1. Top 50 Australia
Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Glass Animals and more
2. Feeling Happy
Lost Frequencies, Calum Scott, Alesso and more
3. Pop Culture
Nathan Dawe, Lady Gaga, Lauren Spencer-Smith and more
4. Best of the Month
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and more
5. Hot Singles
Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Post Malone and more
6. 100 Greatest Pub Rock Anthems
Cold Chisel, AC/DC, The Angels and more
7. Piano et relaxation
Jiří Horák, Gary Girouard, Alexandra Stréliski and more
8. All Hits
Latto, Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran and more
9. Acoustic Covers
Kacey Musgraves, Kina Grannis, Malia J and more
10. Acoustic Chill
Forest Blakk, Teddy Swims, Zach Hood and more
11. Country Heat
Kane Brown, Lee Brice, Miranda Lambert and more
12. Brand New Music
Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, My Chemical Romance and more
13. Oldies Hits
The Ronettes, Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell and more
14. Ambient Dreams
Sweatson Klank, Earthen Sea, Alaskan Tapes and more
Top Albums
1. =
Ed Sheeran
2. ÷ (Deluxe)
Ed Sheeran
3. Fine Line
Harry Styles
4. Evolve
Imagine Dragons
5. 30
Adele
6. Harry's House
Harry Styles
7. Encanto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Germaine Franco & Encanto - Cast
8. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
9. 1989
Taylor Swift
10. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Various artists
11. Lover
Taylor Swift
12. Greatest Hits
Fleetwood Mac
13. Doo-Wops & Hooligans
Bruno Mars
14. Back In Black
AC/DC