Charts

Top Playlists

1. Top 50 Australia
1. Top 50 Australia
Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Glass Animals and more
2. Feeling Happy
2. Feeling Happy
Lost Frequencies, Calum Scott, Alesso and more
3. Pop Culture
3. Pop Culture
Nathan Dawe, Lady Gaga, Lauren Spencer-Smith and more
4. Best of the Month
4. Best of the Month
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and more
5. Hot Singles
5. Hot Singles
Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Post Malone and more
6. 100 Greatest Pub Rock Anthems
6. 100 Greatest Pub Rock Anthems
Cold Chisel, AC/DC, The Angels and more
7. Piano et relaxation
7. Piano et relaxation
Jiří Horák, Gary Girouard, Alexandra Stréliski and more
8. All Hits
8. All Hits
Latto, Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran and more
9. Acoustic Covers
9. Acoustic Covers
Kacey Musgraves, Kina Grannis, Malia J and more
10. Acoustic Chill
10. Acoustic Chill
Forest Blakk, Teddy Swims, Zach Hood and more
11. Country Heat
11. Country Heat
Kane Brown, Lee Brice, Miranda Lambert and more
12. Brand New Music
12. Brand New Music
Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, My Chemical Romance and more
13. Oldies Hits
13. Oldies Hits
The Ronettes, Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell and more
14. Ambient Dreams
14. Ambient Dreams
Sweatson Klank, Earthen Sea, Alaskan Tapes and more